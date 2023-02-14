E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is -45.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $0.265, down -1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has traded in a range of $0.25-$18.40.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -166.00%. With a float of $238.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 526 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

The latest stats from [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.31 million was superior to 1.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 212.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4730, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5668. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2800. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2400. The third support level lies at $0.2300 if the price breaches the second support level.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 68.55 million has total of 2,125K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 63,750 K in contrast with the sum of -5,430 K annual income.