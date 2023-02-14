EDBL (Edible Garden AG Incorporated) dropped -7.83 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.15, plunging -7.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.3599 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.47. Within the past 52 weeks, EDBL’s price has moved between $4.10 and $90.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.20%. With a float of $1.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.22 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.17, operating margin of -47.24, and the pretax margin is -52.71.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Edible Garden AG Incorporated is 31.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 880. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,592,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 875 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $822. This insider now owns 1,387,940 shares in total.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -52.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.64, a number that is poised to hit -6.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edible Garden AG Incorporated, EDBL], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s (EDBL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 302.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 191.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.45. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.77.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.75 million based on 358K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,507 K and income totals -5,538 K. The company made 2,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.