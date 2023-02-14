ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) last year’s performance of -61.15% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $2.10, down -0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.16 and dropped to $2.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has traded in a range of $2.02-$6.28.

While this was happening, with a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

The firm has a total of 160 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 48,896. In this transaction Director of this company bought 19,100 shares at a rate of $2.56, taking the stock ownership to the 578,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President sold 58,217 for $3.56, making the entire transaction worth $207,314. This insider now owns 5,583,400 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 364.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ESS Tech Inc., GWH], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.22. The third major resistance level sits at $2.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.90.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 327.92 million has total of 153,259K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -477,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 190 K and last quarter income was -31,600 K.