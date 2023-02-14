Expion360 Inc. (XPON) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 48.80% last month.

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) stock priced at $3.46, up 20.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $3.21 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. XPON’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $11.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -438.60%. With a float of $3.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.43, operating margin of -27.97, and the pretax margin is -104.30.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Expion360 Inc. is 50.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -104.50 while generating a return on equity of -1,076.80.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -438.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Expion360 Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55

Technical Analysis of Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.21 million, its volume of 16.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Expion360 Inc.’s (XPON) raw stochastic average was set at 88.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 211.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.12 in the near term. At $4.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.40.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.44 million, the company has a total of 6,802K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,520 K while annual income is -4,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,380 K while its latest quarter income was -1,280 K.