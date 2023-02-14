First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) 20 Days SMA touches -8.96%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) stock priced at $7.22, down -0.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.34 and dropped to $7.17 before settling in for the closing price of $7.31. AG’s price has ranged from $6.31 to $14.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -950.00%. With a float of $258.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.58 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.52, operating margin of +8.01, and the pretax margin is +4.32.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 2.38%, while institutional ownership is 35.79%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.84 while generating a return on equity of -0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -950.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Majestic Silver Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Looking closely at First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG), its last 5-days average volume was 4.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 24.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.19. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.34. Second resistance stands at $7.43. The third major resistance level sits at $7.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.98 billion, the company has a total of 272,578K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 584,120 K while annual income is -4,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 159,750 K while its latest quarter income was -20,690 K.