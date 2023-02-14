Frontline Ltd. (FRO) kicked off at the price of $17.08: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On February 13, 2023, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) opened at $16.44, higher 5.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.24 and dropped to $16.36 before settling in for the closing price of $16.20. Price fluctuations for FRO have ranged from $7.38 to $16.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.70% at the time writing. With a float of $142.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.81 million.

The firm has a total of 79 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Frontline Ltd. is 33.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.05) by -$0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +30.70 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontline Ltd. (FRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Frontline Ltd., FRO], we can find that recorded value of 3.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.77. The third major resistance level sits at $18.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.67.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Key Stats

There are currently 222,623K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 749,380 K according to its annual income of -11,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 382,190 K and its income totaled 154,440 K.