Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is -2.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.68, plunging -10.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.395 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Within the past 52 weeks, VINO’s price has moved between $0.98 and $35.88.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 26.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 81.50%. With a float of $2.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.39, operating margin of -49.07, and the pretax margin is -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.54

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 696.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 296.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5160, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7424. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7217 in the near term. At $1.9633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1533. The third support level lies at $0.9117 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.40 million based on 2,757K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,920 K and income totals -2,190 K. The company made 440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.