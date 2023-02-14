Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) last year’s performance of 51.10% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Markets

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.60, soaring 5.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.55 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. Within the past 52 weeks, SUPV’s price has moved between $1.20 and $3.22.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 63.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -117.90%. With a float of $46.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.11 million.

The firm has a total of 4811 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 20.47%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -0.67 while generating a return on equity of -1.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grupo Supervielle S.A., SUPV], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s (SUPV) raw stochastic average was set at 72.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.92. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.38.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 422.23 million based on 91,344K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,285 M and income totals -18,210 K. The company made 466,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.



 

