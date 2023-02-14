Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 43.00%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.258, soaring 36.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3575 and dropped to $0.258 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Within the past 52 weeks, IMPP’s price has moved between $0.23 and $9.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.13 million. That was better than the volume of 5.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 49.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2790, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4113. However, in the short run, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3907. Second resistance stands at $0.4238. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4902. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2912, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2248. The third support level lies at $0.1917 if the price breaches the second support level.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 64.79 million based on 142,837K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,360 K and income totals -3,640 K. The company made 42,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.