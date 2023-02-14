Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) average volume reaches $5.24M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock priced at $1.60, down -3.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. INO’s price has ranged from $1.38 to $4.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -45.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.60%. With a float of $245.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $249.35 million.

The firm has a total of 317 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 31,588. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,875 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 892,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $4,500. This insider now owns 75,305 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.80% during the next five years compared to -7.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., INO], we can find that recorded value of 4.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7067, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9612. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4033.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 388.99 million, the company has a total of 249,489K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,770 K while annual income is -303,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,150 K while its latest quarter income was -37,780 K.