Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) average volume reaches $1.88M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

February 13, 2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) trading session started at the price of $246.09, that was -0.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $246.54 and dropped to $244.74 before settling in for the closing price of $245.27. A 52-week range for ISRG has been $180.07 – $308.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 16.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.60%. With a float of $351.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $355.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9793 employees.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 11,280,023. In this transaction EVP Chief Strategy & Growth Of of this company sold 45,025 shares at a rate of $250.53, taking the stock ownership to the 125,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s EVP & Chief Product Officer sold 1,629 for $250.00, making the entire transaction worth $407,250. This insider now owns 6,769 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.12) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.49% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Looking closely at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.70.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 61.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $260.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $230.05. However, in the short run, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $246.20. Second resistance stands at $247.27. The third major resistance level sits at $248.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $244.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $243.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $242.60.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

There are 353,385K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 86.24 billion. As of now, sales total 6,222 M while income totals 1,322 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,655 M while its last quarter net income were 324,900 K.