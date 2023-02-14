Investors finally get a glimpse of C3.ai Inc. (AI) volume hitting the figure of 22.33 million.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $22.93, down -8.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.9799 and dropped to $20.72 before settling in for the closing price of $22.99. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has traded in a range of $10.16-$30.92.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 720,720. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $30.03, taking the stock ownership to the 233,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 4,578 for $19.95, making the entire transaction worth $91,343. This insider now owns 346,993 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 38.77 million was superior to 19.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 52.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.87. The third major resistance level sits at $24.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.35. The third support level lies at $17.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.28 billion has total of 110,251K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 252,760 K in contrast with the sum of -192,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 62,410 K and last quarter income was -68,850 K.