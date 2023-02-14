Search
Shaun Noe
Investors finally get a glimpse of Mattel Inc. (MAT) volume hitting the figure of 4.38 million.

Company News

February 13, 2023, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) trading session started at the price of $18.45. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.57 and dropped to $18.22 before settling in for the closing price of $18.44. A 52-week range for MAT has been $16.21 – $26.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 614.00%. With a float of $352.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.47 million.

In an organization with 36300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.86, operating margin of +12.67, and the pretax margin is +9.28.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mattel Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mattel Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 1,268,144. In this transaction EVP & Chief Supply Chain Offr of this company sold 51,761 shares at a rate of $24.50, taking the stock ownership to the 59,035 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 9,000 for $24.54, making the entire transaction worth $220,842. This insider now owns 162 shares in total.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +7.25 while generating a return on equity of 21.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 614.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.70% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mattel Inc. (MAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.64 million. That was better than the volume of 3.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Mattel Inc.’s (MAT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.04. However, in the short run, Mattel Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.60. Second resistance stands at $18.76. The third major resistance level sits at $18.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.06. The third support level lies at $17.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Key Stats

There are 354,402K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.49 billion. As of now, sales total 5,458 M while income totals 902,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,756 M while its last quarter net income were 289,880 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

5.28% volatility in Oil States International Inc. (OIS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.85, soaring 4.75% from the previous...
Read more

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) average volume reaches $2.98M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
February 13, 2023, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) trading session started at the price of $1.54, that was 25.95% jump from the session before....
Read more

Investors must take note of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) performance last week, which was -0.39%.

Shaun Noe -
On February 13, 2023, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) opened at $96.94, lower -0.85% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

