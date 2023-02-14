Investors finally get a glimpse of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) volume hitting the figure of 2.96 million.

On February 13, 2023, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) opened at $13.10, higher 3.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.4299 and dropped to $12.99 before settling in for the closing price of $12.94. Price fluctuations for MLCO have ranged from $4.06 to $14.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -14.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.80% at the time writing. With a float of $440.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $462.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17878 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.81, operating margin of -26.97, and the pretax margin is -47.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -40.34 while generating a return on equity of -120.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -47.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 90.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.52 in the near term. At $13.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.82. The third support level lies at $12.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

There are currently 445,089K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,012 M according to its annual income of -811,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 241,840 K and its income totaled -243,840 K.