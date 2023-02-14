Investors finally get a glimpse of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) volume hitting the figure of 5.2 million.

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) stock priced at $176.26, up 0.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $178.225 and dropped to $176.04 before settling in for the closing price of $176.20. PEP’s price has ranged from $153.37 to $186.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 6.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.40%. With a float of $1.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 315000 employees.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of PepsiCo Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 1,000,486. In this transaction SVP and Controller of this company sold 5,558 shares at a rate of $180.01, taking the stock ownership to the 41,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s CEO, Latin America sold 2,787 for $179.63, making the entire transaction worth $500,629. This insider now owns 59,997 shares in total.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.55% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PepsiCo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) saw its 5-day average volume 6.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, PepsiCo Inc.’s (PEP) raw stochastic average was set at 64.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $177.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $178.65 in the near term. At $179.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $180.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $176.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $175.16. The third support level lies at $174.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 240.16 billion, the company has a total of 1,377,709K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,474 M while annual income is 7,618 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,971 M while its latest quarter income was 2,702 M.