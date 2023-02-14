Investors finally get a glimpse of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) volume hitting the figure of 22.42 million.

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) stock priced at $11.08, up 4.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.74 and dropped to $11.055 before settling in for the closing price of $11.14. VOD’s price has ranged from $9.94 to $18.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -0.90% over the past five years. With a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.71 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 96941 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) saw its 5-day average volume 8.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 64.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.93 in the near term. At $12.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.81. The third support level lies at $10.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.36 billion, the company has a total of 2,731,909K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,987 M while annual income is 2,427 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,594 M while its latest quarter income was 1,354 M.