Investors must take note of Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) performance last week, which was 1.63%.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $179.38, up 1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $181.63 and dropped to $178.95 before settling in for the closing price of $178.46. Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has traded in a range of $133.48-$182.23.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.60%. With a float of $504.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.23 million.

In an organization with 24450 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.19, operating margin of +29.37, and the pretax margin is +25.79.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,224,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,800 shares at a rate of $180.00, taking the stock ownership to the 63,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Director sold 3,400 for $171.33, making the entire transaction worth $582,522. This insider now owns 65,157 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +22.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.87% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.27, a number that is poised to hit 2.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.6 million. That was better than the volume of 3.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.03.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 96.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $169.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.07. However, in the short run, Analog Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $181.74. Second resistance stands at $183.02. The third major resistance level sits at $184.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $179.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $177.66. The third support level lies at $176.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 91.49 billion has total of 506,807K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,014 M in contrast with the sum of 2,749 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,248 M and last quarter income was 936,230 K.