Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) performance last week, which was -0.39%.

Company News

On February 13, 2023, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) opened at $96.94, lower -0.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.3949 and dropped to $95.5419 before settling in for the closing price of $96.66. Price fluctuations for BAH have ranged from $69.68 to $112.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 7.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.20% at the time writing. With a float of $129.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.05, operating margin of +8.19, and the pretax margin is +7.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consulting Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 1,563,600. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $104.24, taking the stock ownership to the 62,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 5,064 for $104.28, making the entire transaction worth $528,074. This insider now owns 63,948 shares in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.07) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.54 while generating a return on equity of 43.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 549.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) raw stochastic average was set at 21.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.98 in the near term. At $98.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $98.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.41. The third support level lies at $93.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Key Stats

There are currently 132,276K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,364 M according to its annual income of 466,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,277 M and its income totaled 31,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

5.28% volatility in Oil States International Inc. (OIS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.85, soaring 4.75% from the previous...
Read more

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) average volume reaches $2.98M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
February 13, 2023, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) trading session started at the price of $1.54, that was 25.95% jump from the session before....
Read more

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) with a beta value of 0.81 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock priced at $10.61, down -0.37% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.