Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) volume exceeds 3.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $2.25, up 17.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.55 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. Over the past 52 weeks, IVDA has traded in a range of $0.47-$13.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -10.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -982.60%. With a float of $12.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35 workers is very important to gauge.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Iveda Solutions Inc. is 19.68%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 2,499. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,200 shares at a rate of $0.59, taking the stock ownership to the 700,342 shares.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -982.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Iveda Solutions Inc.’s (IVDA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

The latest stats from [Iveda Solutions Inc., IVDA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.68 million was superior to 1.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Iveda Solutions Inc.’s (IVDA) raw stochastic average was set at 97.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.99. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.37.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.43 million has total of 12,777K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,920 K in contrast with the sum of -3,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,470 K and last quarter income was -670 K.