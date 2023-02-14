JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) posted a 35.14% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

February 13, 2023, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) trading session started at the price of $0.81, that was 24.98% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.7733 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. A 52-week range for JCSE has been $0.55 – $23.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -99.90%. With a float of $3.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 90 employees.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward JE Cleantech Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is 75.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

Looking closely at JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.4 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s (JCSE) raw stochastic average was set at 64.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0886. However, in the short run, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1022. Second resistance stands at $1.2045. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3689. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8355, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6711. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5688.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) Key Stats

There are 15,020K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.25 million. As of now, sales total 10,920 K while income totals 2 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,897 K while its last quarter net income were 590 K.