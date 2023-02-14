Search
KAL (Kalera Public Limited Company) dropped -24.30 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) stock priced at $7.65, down -24.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.96 and dropped to $5.90 before settling in for the closing price of $7.90. KAL’s price has ranged from $5.55 to $1478.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -362.70%. With a float of $0.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.88 million.

The firm has a total of 438 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Kalera Public Limited Company is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 499,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,840,000 shares at a rate of $0.13, taking the stock ownership to the 5,636,875 shares.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.53.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kalera Public Limited Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

Technical Analysis of Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kalera Public Limited Company, KAL], we can find that recorded value of 1.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Kalera Public Limited Company’s (KAL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 224.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 269.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.67. The third major resistance level sits at $9.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.21.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.90 million, the company has a total of 919K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,855 K while annual income is -370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,670 K while its latest quarter income was -1,080 K.

