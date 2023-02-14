Last month’s performance of 0.42% for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is certainly impressive

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.29, soaring 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.71 and dropped to $28.15 before settling in for the closing price of $28.30. Within the past 52 weeks, GNTX’s price has moved between $23.28 and $31.84.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.80%. With a float of $233.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4998 employees.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gentex Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 535,588. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 17,730 shares at a rate of $30.21, taking the stock ownership to the 118,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,776 for $29.42, making the entire transaction worth $199,372. This insider now owns 22,597 shares in total.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Gentex Corporation’s (GNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 73.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.79 in the near term. At $29.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.91. The third support level lies at $27.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.77 billion based on 234,582K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,919 M and income totals 318,760 K. The company made 493,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 86,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.