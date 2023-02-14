Last month’s performance of 10.30% for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) stock priced at $207.61, up 1.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $211.91 and dropped to $207.25 before settling in for the closing price of $209.37. FDX’s price has ranged from $141.92 to $248.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 9.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.10%. With a float of $240.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 191000 employees.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of FedEx Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 49,233. In this transaction Director of this company bought 280 shares at a rate of $175.83, taking the stock ownership to the 1,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Director bought 1,500 for $143.41, making the entire transaction worth $215,120. This insider now owns 750 shares in total.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.11% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FedEx Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.74, a number that is poised to hit 2.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.27.

During the past 100 days, FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $186.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $195.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $213.30 in the near term. At $214.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $217.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $208.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $205.61. The third support level lies at $203.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.23 billion, the company has a total of 252,397K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 93,512 M while annual income is 3,826 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,814 M while its latest quarter income was 788,000 K.