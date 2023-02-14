Last month’s performance of 2.10% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is certainly impressive

On February 13, 2023, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) opened at $0.6136, lower -2.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6136 and dropped to $0.5751 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Price fluctuations for SHIP have ranged from $0.44 to $1.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 34.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 139.40% at the time writing. With a float of $179.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 46 employees.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 75.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5521, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6789. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6054 in the near term. At $0.6288, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6439. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5669, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5518. The third support level lies at $0.5284 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

There are currently 153,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 106.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 153,110 K according to its annual income of 41,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,980 K and its income totaled 7,140 K.