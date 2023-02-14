Last month’s performance of 2.31% for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is certainly impressive

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $2.14, up 2.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.235 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. Over the past 52 weeks, KIND has traded in a range of $1.82-$7.32.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.50%. With a float of $150.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $377.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 723 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.84, operating margin of -49.33, and the pretax margin is -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 18.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 26.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.26 in the near term. At $2.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.05. The third support level lies at $1.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 828.60 million has total of 369,563K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 192,200 K in contrast with the sum of -95,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,950 K and last quarter income was -34,720 K.