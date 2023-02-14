Last month’s performance of -2.96% for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is certainly impressive

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $0.1748, up 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.1707 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has traded in a range of $0.11-$1.69.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.50%. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 107 workers is very important to gauge.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

The latest stats from [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.96 million was inferior to 11.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 15.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 273.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 185.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1693, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3906. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1812. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1852. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1905. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1719, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1666. The third support level lies at $0.1626 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.92 million has total of 103,491K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,520 K in contrast with the sum of -34,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,190 K and last quarter income was -8,030 K.