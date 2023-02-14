Last month’s performance of 29.61% for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is certainly impressive

February 13, 2023, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) trading session started at the price of $2.09, that was -6.64% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.09 and dropped to $1.9232 before settling in for the closing price of $2.11. A 52-week range for MARK has been $1.00 – $9.80.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -23.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 268.90%. With a float of $10.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.29 million.

In an organization with 74 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of -86.99, and the pretax margin is +171.86.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Remark Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 10.65%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +171.81 while generating a return on equity of 250.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.03 million. That was better than the volume of 2.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 32.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. However, in the short run, Remark Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.07. Second resistance stands at $2.16. The third major resistance level sits at $2.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.83. The third support level lies at $1.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

There are 10,641K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.82 million. As of now, sales total 15,990 K while income totals 27,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,810 K while its last quarter net income were -8,920 K.