Last month’s performance of 4.82% for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is certainly impressive

On February 13, 2023, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) opened at $7.28, higher 0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.42 and dropped to $7.28 before settling in for the closing price of $7.35. Price fluctuations for ASX have ranged from $4.45 to $7.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 127.50% at the time writing. With a float of $2.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.17 billion.

In an organization with 97198 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.11, operating margin of +11.95, and the pretax margin is +12.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.70% during the next five years compared to 59.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.8 million. That was better than the volume of 5.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.14. However, in the short run, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.45. Second resistance stands at $7.51. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.23. The third support level lies at $7.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

There are currently 2,182,109K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,548 M according to its annual income of 2,168 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,206 M and its income totaled 574,600 K.