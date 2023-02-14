Last month’s performance of -8.00% for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is certainly impressive

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.19, plunging -4.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.28 and dropped to $2.011 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. Within the past 52 weeks, GRCL’s price has moved between $1.68 and $5.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -64.70%. With a float of $8.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 348 workers is very important to gauge.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is 27.24%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)

The latest stats from [Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., GRCL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was superior to 0.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s (GRCL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.39. The third major resistance level sits at $2.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.85. The third support level lies at $1.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 148.52 million based on 67,685K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60 K and income totals -70,890 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -171,927 K in sales during its previous quarter.