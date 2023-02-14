Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) to new highs

On February 13, 2023, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) opened at $17.05, higher 3.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.57 and dropped to $16.98 before settling in for the closing price of $17.05. Price fluctuations for APLE have ranged from $13.72 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 110.70% at the time writing. With a float of $213.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.99 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 15,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 936 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 5,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 5,000 for $16.29, making the entire transaction worth $81,425. This insider now owns 498,093 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., APLE], we can find that recorded value of 1.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 85.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.96. The third major resistance level sits at $18.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

There are currently 228,753K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 933,870 K according to its annual income of 18,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 341,150 K and its income totaled 59,150 K.