Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) to new highs

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $3.68, up 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.71 and dropped to $3.68 before settling in for the closing price of $3.65. Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has traded in a range of $2.26-$4.00.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -3.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 192.90%. With a float of $16.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.55 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 203376 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 11.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.56 million, its volume of 4.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.71 in the near term. At $3.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.65.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 63.03 billion has total of 16,794,402K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 89,480 M in contrast with the sum of 10,120 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,250 M and last quarter income was 2,412 M.