Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Radian Group Inc. (RDN) to new highs

On February 13, 2023, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) opened at $21.87, higher 0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.21 and dropped to $21.86 before settling in for the closing price of $21.97. Price fluctuations for RDN have ranged from $17.83 to $24.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.70% at the time writing. With a float of $155.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1800 employees.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 640,172. In this transaction Sr.EVP/Chief Franchise Officer of this company sold 32,831 shares at a rate of $19.50, taking the stock ownership to the 95,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for $20.75, making the entire transaction worth $207,500. This insider now owns 118,534 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Looking closely at Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 79.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.53. However, in the short run, Radian Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.27. Second resistance stands at $22.42. The third major resistance level sits at $22.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.57.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

There are currently 157,025K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,330 M according to its annual income of 600,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 296,190 K and its income totaled 198,280 K.