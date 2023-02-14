Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) to new highs

February 13, 2023, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) trading session started at the price of $76.89, that was 3.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.20 and dropped to $75.935 before settling in for the closing price of $76.70. A 52-week range for SMG has been $39.06 – $145.26.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 8.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -187.30%. With a float of $39.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2430 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.04, operating margin of +10.21, and the pretax margin is -14.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 1,843,570. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 23,000 shares at a rate of $80.16, taking the stock ownership to the 14,041,775 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for $80.77, making the entire transaction worth $4,038,520. This insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.72) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -11.15 while generating a return on equity of -75.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -34.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.23, a number that is poised to hit 3.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.93 million, its volume of 0.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.50.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 87.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $80.25 in the near term. At $81.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.72.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

There are 55,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.50 billion. As of now, sales total 3,924 M while income totals -437,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 526,600 K while its last quarter net income were -64,700 K.