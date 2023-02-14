Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) average volume reaches $1.19M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On February 13, 2023, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) opened at $1.05, lower -10.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $0.934 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Price fluctuations for LIXT have ranged from $0.43 to $4.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -72.50% at the time writing. With a float of $7.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.65 million.

The firm has a total of 3 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 49,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.90, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $0.51, making the entire transaction worth $7,650. This insider now owns 150,000 shares in total.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45

Technical Analysis of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., LIXT], we can find that recorded value of 14.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s (LIXT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 406.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 188.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6859, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7245. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1420. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2140. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3180. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9660, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8620. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7900.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Key Stats

There are currently 16,647K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -6,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,478 K.