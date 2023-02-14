Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) with a beta value of 0.56 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On February 10, 2023, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) opened at $0.18, lower -5.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1818 and dropped to $0.171 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for LKCO have ranged from $0.14 to $0.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 284.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.40% at the time writing. With a float of $256.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Looking closely at Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1865, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2654. However, in the short run, Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1813. Second resistance stands at $0.1870. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1921. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1705, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1654. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1597.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

There are currently 401,042K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 74.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 145,070 K according to its annual income of -68,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,331 K and its income totaled 3,125 K.