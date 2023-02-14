MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) with a beta value of 1.98 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On February 13, 2023, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) opened at $5.49, higher 15.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.43 and dropped to $5.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.51. Price fluctuations for MGNX have ranged from $2.13 to $11.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -3.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.30% at the time writing. With a float of $59.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 427 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.04, operating margin of -261.85, and the pretax margin is -260.97.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MacroGenics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 794,925. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $5.30, taking the stock ownership to the 9,079,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for $5.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,121,800. This insider now owns 8,929,963 shares in total.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.97) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -260.97 while generating a return on equity of -75.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)

Looking closely at MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, MacroGenics Inc.’s (MGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 73.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.64. However, in the short run, MacroGenics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.74. Second resistance stands at $7.13. The third major resistance level sits at $7.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.56.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Key Stats

There are currently 61,475K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 400.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 77,450 K according to its annual income of -202,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,730 K and its income totaled -24,810 K.