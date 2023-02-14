Search
Sana Meer
Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 11.42 million

Analyst Insights

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $59.82, soaring 0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.28 and dropped to $58.84 before settling in for the closing price of $59.82. Within the past 52 weeks, MU’s price has moved between $48.43 and $96.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 8.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.70%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 48000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 1,485,840. In this transaction SVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $61.91, taking the stock ownership to the 118,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s EVP, Global Operations sold 50,000 for $63.29, making the entire transaction worth $3,164,500. This insider now owns 260,347 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.3) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 143.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.28 million, its volume of 11.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 73.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.65 in the near term. At $61.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.77.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 66.00 billion based on 1,091,177K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 30,758 M and income totals 8,687 M. The company made 4,085 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -195,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

APA Corporation (APA) plunged -2.41 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $43.25, down -2.41% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 29.61% for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
February 13, 2023, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) trading session started at the price of $2.09, that was -6.64% drop from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
On February 13, 2023, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) opened at $4.15, higher 3.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

