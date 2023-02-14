Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.14% last month.

On February 13, 2023, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) opened at $7.35, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.39 and dropped to $7.31 before settling in for the closing price of $7.34. Price fluctuations for MUFG have ranged from $4.31 to $7.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -2.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.20% at the time writing. With a float of $12.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.20 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 134443 employees.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 90.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.41 in the near term. At $7.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.28. The third support level lies at $7.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,320,727K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 51,419 M according to its annual income of 10,064 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,580 M and its income totaled 794,680 K.