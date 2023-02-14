No matter how cynical the overall market is, Angi Inc. (ANGI) performance over the last week is recorded -6.01%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.99, plunging -7.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.64 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. Within the past 52 weeks, ANGI’s price has moved between $1.81 and $9.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 39.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -35.70%. With a float of $78.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $503.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.17, operating margin of -3.79, and the pretax margin is -6.08.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Angi Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 144,492. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 48,164 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 22,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $18. This insider now owns 70,580 shares in total.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.23 while generating a return on equity of -5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Angi Inc. (ANGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

Looking closely at Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.57. However, in the short run, Angi Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.89. Second resistance stands at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.19.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.32 billion based on 504,471K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,685 M and income totals -71,380 K. The company made 498,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.