No matter how cynical the overall market is, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) performance over the last week is recorded 9.74%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $68.53, up 1.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.77 and dropped to $68.50 before settling in for the closing price of $68.88. Over the past 52 weeks, AZN has traded in a range of $52.65-$72.12.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -96.80%. With a float of $2.99 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.10 billion.

The firm has a total of 83100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.99, operating margin of +9.08, and the pretax margin is +5.65.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of AstraZeneca PLC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 8.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.20% during the next five years compared to -50.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AstraZeneca PLC’s (AZN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AstraZeneca PLC, AZN], we can find that recorded value of 5.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, AstraZeneca PLC’s (AZN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.60. The third major resistance level sits at $71.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.61.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 211.86 billion has total of 3,099,600K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,417 M in contrast with the sum of 112,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,982 M and last quarter income was 1,640 M.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

