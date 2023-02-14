No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) performance over the last week is recorded 6.76%

February 13, 2023, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) trading session started at the price of $19.99, that was -0.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.055 and dropped to $19.74 before settling in for the closing price of $20.07. A 52-week range for CVE has been $14.12 – $24.81.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 114.00%. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.93 billion.

The firm has a total of 5938 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.38, operating margin of +10.55, and the pretax margin is +2.71.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.78) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.27 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 75.00% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cenovus Energy Inc., CVE], we can find that recorded value of 5.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 70.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.21. The third major resistance level sits at $20.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.42.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

There are 1,909,099K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.77 billion. As of now, sales total 36,988 M while income totals 468,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,386 M while its last quarter net income were 1,233 M.