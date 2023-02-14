No matter how cynical the overall market is, CubeSmart (CUBE) performance over the last week is recorded -4.19%

On February 13, 2023, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) opened at $45.70, higher 1.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.37 and dropped to $45.51 before settling in for the closing price of $45.67. Price fluctuations for CUBE have ranged from $36.82 to $54.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 10.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.30% at the time writing. With a float of $223.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2892 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.14, operating margin of +35.33, and the pretax margin is +28.06.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CubeSmart is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +27.17 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CubeSmart (CUBE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.22 million, its volume of 3.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, CubeSmart’s (CUBE) raw stochastic average was set at 78.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.53 in the near term. At $46.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Key Stats

There are currently 224,575K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 822,560 K according to its annual income of 223,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 261,410 K and its income totaled 112,890 K.