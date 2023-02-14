No matter how cynical the overall market is, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) performance over the last week is recorded -2.62%

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock priced at $38.15, up 1.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.735 and dropped to $37.98 before settling in for the closing price of $38.17. DAL’s price has ranged from $27.20 to $46.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.20%. With a float of $638.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $641.19 million.

The firm has a total of 83000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.45, operating margin of +6.99, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Delta Air Lines Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 219,295. In this transaction SVP, Fin & Controller of this company sold 5,481 shares at a rate of $40.01, taking the stock ownership to the 8,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s Director bought 12,880 for $38.58, making the entire transaction worth $496,904. This insider now owns 93,795 shares in total.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.51 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 25.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.30% during the next five years compared to -39.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Delta Air Lines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Delta Air Lines Inc., DAL], we can find that recorded value of 7.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) raw stochastic average was set at 86.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.19. The third major resistance level sits at $39.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.39.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.29 billion, the company has a total of 641,188K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,582 M while annual income is 1,318 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,435 M while its latest quarter income was 828,000 K.