No matter how cynical the overall market is Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) performance over the last week is recorded 47.67%

Analyst Insights

February 13, 2023, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) trading session started at the price of $1.35, that was -13.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. A 52-week range for HPCO has been $0.74 – $41.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -78.40%. With a float of $2.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.33, operating margin of -139.76, and the pretax margin is -157.56.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hempacco Co. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hempacco Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -156.36 while generating a return on equity of -72.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) saw its 5-day average volume 35.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s (HPCO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 892.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 368.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3833 in the near term. At $1.4967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9633.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Key Stats

There are 23,478K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 89.42 million. As of now, sales total 1,190 K while income totals -1,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 590 K while its last quarter net income were -1,050 K.

