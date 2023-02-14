No matter how cynical the overall market is, MMTec Inc. (MTC) performance over the last week is recorded 4.67%

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $0.808, up 10.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $0.7125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has traded in a range of $0.61-$8.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.40%. With a float of $1.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.22, operating margin of -992.78, and the pretax margin is -1079.69.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MMTec Inc. is 40.22%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1079.69 while generating a return on equity of -87.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

Looking closely at MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8729, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0285. However, in the short run, MMTec Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1325. Second resistance stands at $1.4800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5750, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3650. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0175.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.54 million has total of 3,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 650 K in contrast with the sum of -7,050 K annual income.