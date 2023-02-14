No matter how cynical the overall market is, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) performance over the last week is recorded 2.13%

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) stock priced at $13.26, up 0.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.48 and dropped to $13.26 before settling in for the closing price of $13.38. PAGP’s price has ranged from $9.39 to $13.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 15.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 110.10%. With a float of $189.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.29, operating margin of +2.72, and the pretax margin is +2.47.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 119,803. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.98, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.81 while generating a return on equity of 67.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.65 million, its volume of 2.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 92.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.51 in the near term. At $13.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.07.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.54 billion, the company has a total of 194,286K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,078 M while annual income is 60,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,336 M while its latest quarter income was 71,000 K.