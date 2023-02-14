No matter how cynical the overall market is TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) performance over the last week is recorded 13.48%

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) stock priced at $5.85, up 6.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.48 and dropped to $5.80 before settling in for the closing price of $5.84. TCBP’s price has ranged from $2.81 to $175.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -148.70%. With a float of $0.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76 workers is very important to gauge.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is 36.62%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 70,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $350,000. This insider now owns 382,963 shares in total.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -686.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -148.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.50 and is forecasted to reach -4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

The latest stats from [TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, TCBP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.35 million was inferior to 2.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) raw stochastic average was set at 25.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 156.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.85. The third major resistance level sits at $7.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.18.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.11 million, the company has a total of 950K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,720 K while annual income is -18,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 495 K while its latest quarter income was -3,900 K.