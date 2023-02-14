No matter how cynical the overall market is VEON Ltd. (VEON) performance over the last week is recorded 28.88%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.82, soaring 4.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8389 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Within the past 52 weeks, VEON’s price has moved between $0.24 and $1.55.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -2.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 221.90%. With a float of $762.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44585 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.07, operating margin of +18.95, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) saw its 5-day average volume 2.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 97.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5557, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4711. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8425 in the near term. At $0.8601, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8814. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8036, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7823. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7647.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.47 billion based on 1,749,127K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,788 M and income totals 674,000 K. The company made 2,008 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 136,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.