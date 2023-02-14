Nokia Oyj (NOK) volume exceeds 9.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 13, 2023, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) opened at $4.63, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.69 and dropped to $4.63 before settling in for the closing price of $4.66. Price fluctuations for NOK have ranged from $4.08 to $5.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 163.90% at the time writing. With a float of $5.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.61 billion.

The firm has a total of 87927 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.93, operating margin of +10.79, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.72% during the next five years compared to 33.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nokia Oyj (NOK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nokia Oyj, NOK], we can find that recorded value of 13.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 58.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.73. The third major resistance level sits at $4.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.58.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

There are currently 5,632,297K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,246 M according to its annual income of 4,478 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,606 M and its income totaled 3,221 M.