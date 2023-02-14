Search
Shaun Noe
Now that Freight Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 2.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Company News

February 13, 2023, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) trading session started at the price of $0.3289, that was 6.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.376 and dropped to $0.301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. A 52-week range for FRGT has been $0.18 – $6.16.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.00%. With a float of $9.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 82 workers is very important to gauge.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Freight Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Freight Technologies Inc. is 8.18%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12 and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

The latest stats from [Freight Technologies Inc., FRGT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.81 million was inferior to 5.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 212.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3009, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9961. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3903. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4207. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4653. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3153, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2707. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2403.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Key Stats

There are 10,172K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.95 million. As of now, sales total 21,474 K while income totals -2,150 K.

